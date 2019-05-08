Israel Reduces Military Reinforcements along Gaza Boundary

Israel is reducing its military reinforcements which were sent to surround the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Palestinians are expected to continue to take part in the Great March of return in the Gaza Strip on Friday and this, Israeli newspaper Maariv has said, will be the “first test of tension”.

Israel military reinforcements leaving Gaza boundary https://t.co/LIUjycSMdF — alhorria (@AAlhorria) May 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Israeli television reported that the army had begun building a concrete wall on the Gaza border to block open areas.

The new concrete wall will be about two meters high and 600 meters long, targeting the open areas on the border of the Gaza Strip after a vehicle was targeted two days ago with a missile from the Gaza Strip.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)