Israel Refuses Permits for Two Wounded Palestinians

Two seriously wounded Palestinians who were shot by Israeli forces on March 30th at the Land Day protests are in imminent danger of losing their legs, and have requested transfer to a specialty hospital in Ramallah. But Israeli authorities have denied their applications for permits to travel.

According to the Wafa News Agency, Shifa hospital does not have the required medical tools to save their legs, it referred both men to Al Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah on April 1 and submitted a request to the Israeli military authorities, who control Palestinians’ movement, to allow the two patients to exit Gaza. A transfer application to Ramallah was submitted to the Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) that same day.

"Israel is refusing to let two young Palestinian men—who were seriously wounded by Israeli military gunfire as unarmed protesters during demonstrations in Gaza—travel to the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for urgent medical care." https://t.co/Ce5A6DPD8y — Ben White (@benabyad) April 9, 2018

However, COGAT did not respond, and two human rights organizations, Adalah and Al Mezan sent an urgent letter on April 4 requesting authorization for their immediate passage from Gaza to Ramallah. On April 5, Adalah was informed that COGAT refused the patients’ requests.

The two men—Yousef Karnaz, 20, and Mohammad Al-‘Ajouri, 17, both from Gaza, were wounded when Israeli troops fired on them during the March 30 Land Day protests at the Gaza border with Israel.

Adalah (The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel), along with the Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday demanding that Israel allow the two seriously wounded young men leave the Gaza Strip.

UPDATE: 4 people, including a 16-year-old, have been killed by Israeli forces during an unarmed protest on the Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry says. Another 280 were wounded. pic.twitter.com/SIQtxYWLEN — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 6, 2018

According to Wafa, Adalah Attorney Sawsan Zaher wrote in the Supreme Court petition that “there is no substantive justification for rejecting the request of the two petitioners, who are both confined to the ICU in critical condition. The rejection of their request is an expression of indifference to the amputation of their legs.”

Adalah and Al Mezan stressed that because Israel controls the Gaza border crossings, it is responsible for allowing wounded patients to leave Gaza for transfer to the Ramallah hospital.

7 Palestinian has been murdered and more than 1070 hundred others wounded following Israel's use of lethal force to disperse peaceful protesters at the Gaza borders.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/DbsrXsgKvW — Mustafa (@MustafAbuZir_E) April 6, 2018

Continued Israeli refusal to allow Karnaz and Al-‘Ajouri access to urgent medical care constitutes a violation of their right to life and health and is a violation of international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and Israeli constitutional law anchored in Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, said Adalah.

Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to deal with upwards of 1,990 wounded by Israeli snipers, live ammunition, tear gas from drones, among other kinds of excessive force. Doctors report they are running out of medicine and supplies to treat patients.

Palestinian protesters continue the encampment and protest at the border fence – despite Israeli orders to ‘shoot to kill’ anyone who comes within 300 meters of the border fence.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)