Israel Refuses to Release Bodies of Palestinians Killed in Gaza Tunnel Blast

Palestinian fighters killed in last week's tunnel blast. (Photo: MEMO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to return the bodies of the five Palestinians who were found by the Israeli army after the Gaza-border tunnel attack last week.

“The government has two major goals. The first is to protect the country, and the second is to build up the country.” Netanyahu said, as quoted by Israel’s Arutz Sheva

Referring to the two slain soldiers held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu stressed that Israel will return its held civilians to their families. “We will bring our boys home, but I repeat: there are no free gifts,” he reiterated.

#Israel is purported to have used poisonous gas on Palestinians in tunnels on PALESTINIAN LAND.https://t.co/dkpryVP8z2 — Kris Doyle (@PalestineExists) October 31, 2017

Israel claims that Hamas has been withholding the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in the last Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2014.

Hamas refuses to disclose any information about the held bodies until Israel releases the Palestinians who were arrested in 2014 after they were released in a prisoner exchange deal in 2011. “We will not provide any information in exchange for locating those missing,” Hamas official, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, recently said.

Tunnels are the only life line to the 2million imprisoned Gazans-

STOP THE BLOCKADE OF GAZA

STOP ISRAELI TERRORISMhttps://t.co/4ZIObzfehu — Kris Doyle (@PalestineExists) October 31, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)