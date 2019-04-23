Israel Rejects France’s Request to Repay Money Deducted from Palestinian Tax Revenues

Palestinian Authority (PA) Ambassador to France Salman Al-Harfi yesterday reported that Israel has rejected a France request that it repay money deducted from Palestinian tax revenues, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

Al-Harfi said that the French letter was met by Israel’s rejection, noting this Israeli policy “has become dangerous for the security of the region.”

The ambassador also noted that the 28 EU member states are discussing taking measures in support of the Palestinian issue, rejecting the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century” and supporting the Palestinian economy.

He noted that France exerted much political effort with the Israeli occupation in order to retreat from its “violations” and deducting the funds, but Israel refused.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to Israel last week urging Israel to “change your decision to freeze the transfer of tax funds to the Palestinian Authority”.

On 31 March, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon signed an order to deduct 42 million shekels ($11,578,350) from taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA). The total annual deduction will amount to $138 million.

