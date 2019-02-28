Israel Releases Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar (VIDEO)

Israeli authorities today released Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar after detaining her for 20 months under administrative detention.

Khalida Jarrar is released after 20months in AD. Addameer calls on all human rights actors to intensify pressure on the occupying power, until the release of all ADetainees and stop repression on Palestinian HR defenders. #StopADhttps://t.co/SgSCMNhRtP — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) February 28, 2019

Upon her release, Jarrar said that the Palestinian women prisoners in Israeli prisons “live in difficult conditions due to the occupation’s arbitrary practices against them.”

Interview with Khalida Jarrar on her liberation Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi interviews Palestinian leftist and feminist leader Khalida Jarrar at the moment of her release from 20 months of imprisonment in Israeli jails without charge or trial, 28 February 2019. Posted by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network on Thursday, February 28, 2019

She called on all Palestinian factions and parties to work by all means to release them as soon as possible.

Ramzy Baroud, Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar? https://t.co/o5KgP9YyOR via @ForPolJournal — Richard Falk (@rfalk13) November 11, 2018

A member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Jarrar was arrested on July 2, 2017, after occupation forces stormed her house in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. She was immediately placed under administrative detention – imprisonment without charge or trial.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)