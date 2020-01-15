Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoner after 113 Days on Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Zahran has been released after spending 113 days on hunger strike in Israeli jails, the head of the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and ex-Prisoners’ Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, announced yesterday.

Abu Bakr said:

“Following a 113-day hunger strike Zaher was able to reach an agreement with the Israeli prison administration in exchange for his release”.

Zahran, from the Ramallah-area village of Deir Abu Mishaal, was detained last March and placed under administrative detention without charge or trial and based on secret evidence not available even to his lawyer.

He has served a total of 15 years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation.

RT PalestineChron "Health of #Palestinian Prisoner In Hunger Strike Deteriorating https://t.co/cugvdCHl3M via PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/n0la5jlCxi" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) December 22, 2019

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court.”

“The procedure,” Baroud continues, “denies the detainees any due process, and fails to produce an iota of evidence to as why the prisoner – who is often subjected to severe and relentless torture – is being held in the first place.”

5,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently detained in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 185 minors and seven lawmakers, according to Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)