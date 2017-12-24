Israel Releases Three Turks Arrested in Jerusalem

An Israeli court on Saturday freed without charge three Turks who had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a police spokesman said.

The men, described by police as tourists, were taken into custody on Friday, as Israeli forces battled Palestinians protesting against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as its capital.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the three Turks had tried to reach Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-most important shrine, where “they planned on taking part in a demonstration”.

Rosenfeld alleged the three Turks “carried out an assault on police officers there”. He did not elaborate on the circumstances, other than to say there were no casualties.

The Turks’ Israeli defense lawyer, Nick Kaufman, said police asked the court to keep them in custody so charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest could be brought.

Kaufman told Reuters, “It was obvious that this was a politically charged case and the judge rightly released them.”

Tension has risen across the Palestinian territories since US President Donald Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

