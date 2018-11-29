Israel Releases Youngest Palestinian Prisoners after 3-Year Imprisonment

November 29, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Ahmad Raed al-Zaatari and Shadi Anwar Farrah, both 15, released after 3-year prison sentence. (Photo: via Twitter)

Two Palestinian minors from occupied East Jerusalem were released, on Thursday, after serving three years in Israeli detention.

Israeli authorities released Ahmad Raed al-Zaatari and Shadi Anwar Farrah, both 15 years of age, after serving a three-year prison sentence.

Al-Zaatari and Farrah were detained near the Old City of East Jerusalem on December 30, 2015, and were later convicted of “possessing sharp tools and endangering public security.”

Al-Zaatari and Farrah were sentenced to three years in Israeli juvenile detention centers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

