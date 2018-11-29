Israel Releases Youngest Palestinian Prisoners after 3-Year Imprisonment

Two Palestinian minors from occupied East Jerusalem were released, on Thursday, after serving three years in Israeli detention.

Israeli authorities released Ahmad Raed al-Zaatari and Shadi Anwar Farrah, both 15 years of age, after serving a three-year prison sentence.

الطفلان الاسيران شادي واحمد يتذوقان طعم الكنافة بعد ٣ سنوات من الاعتقال

The youngest Palestinian prisoners Shadi and Ahmad are tasting the Knafeh ( Palestinian sweets) after spending 3 years in occupation detention#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/I4i92k1u3B — Rafat Darawsheh 🇵🇸 (@rafatdarawsheh) November 29, 2018

Al-Zaatari and Farrah were detained near the Old City of East Jerusalem on December 30, 2015, and were later convicted of “possessing sharp tools and endangering public security.”

Al-Zaatari and Farrah were sentenced to three years in Israeli juvenile detention centers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)