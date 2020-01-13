Israel Relocates 34 Palestinian Child Prisoners without Adult Overseers

Israel Prison Services (IPS) today relocated 34 Palestinian minor prisoners without any of their adult overseers, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a statement.

The minors, who were held at the Ofer military camp and prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, were transferred to Damon prison in Israel.

The statement warned of the danger of such move as it undermines one of the prisoner’s achievements to provide caretaker rights for minors, adding that this could make the minors targets of abusive measures by the IPS.

The decision has prompted strong protests by the prisoners who look after the minors as the relocation may undermine the rights of the child prisoners.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)