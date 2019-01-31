Israel Renews Administrative Detention of Quds Press Reporter

Administrative Detention allows Israel to hold Palestinian prisoners without charge. (Photo: ActiveStills.org, file)

Israeli authorities yesterday renewed the administrative detention of Quds Press reporter in West Bank city of Nablus, Mohammad Anwar Muna, for six months.

In August last year, Israeli forces stormed Muna’s house in Nablus at night and arrested him in front of his young children.

Muna has been arrested by Israeli forces on numerous occasions and spent a total of seven years in Israeli occupation prisons.

In August 2013, he was held under administrative detention for 20 months and was released in April 2015.

During his last detention, he took part in the open-ended hunger strike which was launched by the administrative detainees in 2014 that lasted 63 days. The detainees were protesting against being locked up without charge or prosecution.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

