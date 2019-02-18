Israel Seals Off Al-Aqsa Gate, Palestinians Call for Protests (VIDEO)

A group of Palestinian activists from Jerusalem City called upon people, on Monday, to gather and protest at the al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates after Israeli police forces had sealed off the gate with locks and iron chains a day earlier.

Activists used social media platforms to call for protests that take place Monday noon.

Israeli occupation forces arrested number of Palestinian worshippers after beating them and closed all the gates of Al Aqsa mosque after holding a vigil in protest of closing Al Rahma gates by IOF. pic.twitter.com/aUeslqGfUM — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) February 18, 2019

Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, head of the Islamic Endowment Department and Al-Aqsa Affairs, told Ma’an that calls were made between the Jordanian government and the Israeli authorities to demand to remove the lock and chains.

Head of the department’s public relation and media office, Firas al-Dibs, said that Israeli police officers had installed the locks and chains at the gate in response to members of the department performing prayers at the gate last Thursday.

Muslim worshippers pray in front Bab al-Rahmah, one of the gates of Masjid AlAqsa closed by Israeli forces this morning. Over 75 Israeli settlers invaded Al-Aqsa compound. #Palestine #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/uvZXHATa2q — ‎﮼رفيف 🇵🇸 (@PalRafeef) February 18, 2019

The al-Rahma Gate is a big building that lays to the east of the Al-Aqsa, the Israeli authorities sealed the building in 2003 as it was the headquarters of the Islamic Heritage Committee; Israel had said at the time that the building was being used for political activities. In 2017, an Israeli court ordered that the building be closed until further notice.

