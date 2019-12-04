Israel Seals off Entrance to Bethlehem-District Town (VIDEO)

December 4, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers storm a village near Bethlehem, in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today sealed off the northern entrance to Nahalin town, located to the west of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, said a municipal source.

Head of Nahalin Council Hani Fanoun told WAFA that Israeli forces placed cement blocks at the northern entrance of the town, turning the entrance to a military checkpoint.

Now. Heavily armed Zioamerican occupation soldiers storming Kisan Village, East Bethlehem, occupied Palestine, 4 December 2019.#RecognizePalestine #اعترف_بدولة_فلسطين

Posted by Younes Arar on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Two out of three entrances to Nahalin are now closed. The eastern entrance has been completely closed with an iron gate since the beginning of 2000, and the southern entrance is occasionally closed.

Israeli severely restricts Palestinians’ freedom of movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, and various other physical obstructions.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

