Israel Seals Off Khan Al-Ahmar, Detains Palestinians (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces surrounded and sealed off several roads leading to the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem in the central West Bank district, today.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Israeli soldiers brutally assaulted an elderly Palestinian man while he was trying to prevent the Israeli bulldozer from closing the streets of Khan Al Ahmar village. pic.twitter.com/HCQbYfP1rY — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) September 14, 2018

Locals said that Israeli forces were deployed across the village, while military bulldozers entered the area and proceeded to seal off the roads in an attempt to prevent activists from reaching Khan Al-Ahmar to gather in solidarity with residents.

Today Israel's military destroyed access roads to the Palestinian Bedouin community of #KhanAlAhmar, 1 of 46 Israel plans to demolish. Israel is trying 2 block people from witnessing the resistance 2 its destruction. Protest & expose companies responsible: https://t.co/yc0KYKyIow pic.twitter.com/N7uN6eZorr — BDS Movement (@BDSmovement) September 14, 2018

Sources added that bulldozers also sealed off the main road that leads to the village, and began to raze lands.

Residents were left injured as a result of occupation forces’ use of force against demonstrators.

ISMPalestine "BREAKING: Heavily armed Israeli forces storm the Bedouin village of Khan Al Ahmar and block road access with the use of a large bulldozer. 2 peaceful demonstrator were arrested. Ongoing. pic.twitter.com/SW28HOtP5J" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) September 14, 2018

Sources confirmed that three Palestinians and one foreign activist were detained as a result; they were identified as Ibrahim Hussein Abu Dahouk, Suleiman Eid Hathalin, Omar Abdullah Al-Hajj, and French activist Frank Romano.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)