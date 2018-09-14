Israel Seals Off Khan Al-Ahmar, Detains Palestinians (VIDEO)

September 14, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli army destroyed access roads to the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation forces surrounded and sealed off several roads leading to the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem in the central West Bank district, today.

Locals said that Israeli forces were deployed across the village, while military bulldozers entered the area and proceeded to seal off the roads in an attempt to prevent activists from reaching Khan Al-Ahmar to gather in solidarity with residents.

Sources added that bulldozers also sealed off the main road that leads to the village, and began to raze lands.

Residents were left injured as a result of occupation forces’ use of force against demonstrators.

Sources confirmed that three Palestinians and one foreign activist were detained as a result; they were identified as Ibrahim Hussein Abu Dahouk, Suleiman Eid Hathalin, Omar Abdullah Al-Hajj, and French activist Frank Romano.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.