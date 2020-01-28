Israel Seizes Hundreds of Dunams of Palestinian Land in Hebron

Israeli army today issued a military order to seize hundreds of dunams of Palestinian land in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to local sources.

A protester holds a banner that reads: "When people are occupied, resistance is justified. Stop the Israeli occupation of Palestine" during a demonstration against land seizure in favor of settlement construction in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/SRVp0TLTgq — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) September 14, 2019

Hasan Breijieh, an anti-settlement and wall activist, told WAFA that he received a copy of an Israeli military plan to expand the borders of the illegal colonial settlement of Asfar.

The Jewish settlement was illegally built on lands belonging to the Palestinian towns of Ash-Shuyukh and Sa’ir, both located to the north of Hebron city.

Land seizures, walls, and checkpoints for Palestinians; real estate opportunities and express roads for Israeli settlers. The West Bank village of Azzun and the Israeli settlement Alfei Manashe are just steps apart, but kept in segregated realities. https://t.co/D6WLgnVMnx pic.twitter.com/C0eEEcvOzz — IMEU (@theIMEU) June 15, 2018

According to a United Nations report, “The seizure and appropriation of land for Israeli settlements, bypass roads and related infrastructure, and discriminatory allocation of other vital resources, including water, have had a devastating impact on the fundamental rights of the local Palestinian population, including their rights to an adequate standard of living, housing, health, education, work and to freedom of movement.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)