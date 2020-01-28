Israel Seizes Hundreds of Dunams of Palestinian Land in Hebron

January 28, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces assaulted Palestinians during a protest against land seizure near Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli army today issued a military order to seize hundreds of dunams of Palestinian land in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to local sources.

Hasan Breijieh, an anti-settlement and wall activist, told WAFA that he received a copy of an Israeli military plan to expand the borders of the illegal colonial settlement of Asfar.

The Jewish settlement was illegally built on lands belonging to the Palestinian towns of Ash-Shuyukh and Sa’ir, both located to the north of Hebron city.

According to a United Nations report, “The seizure and appropriation of land for Israeli settlements, bypass roads and related infrastructure, and discriminatory allocation of other vital resources, including water, have had a devastating impact on the fundamental rights of the local Palestinian population, including their rights to an adequate standard of living, housing, health, education, work and to freedom of movement.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

