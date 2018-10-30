Israel Sentences Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoner to One Year

The Israeli military court in Salem, north of the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin, sentenced Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, to one year in prison, fined him 1,00 shekels ($270) and 18 months suspended sentence for five years, on Monday.

Jawad Boulous, head of the legal department in the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), said that the prison sentence starts from the day of his arrest on December 11, 2017.

Khader Adnan has ended his hunger strike after an Israeli military court sentenced him to a year in prison. https://t.co/pD3JrKFltl — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) October 30, 2018

Adnan, 40, a father of seven children, has been on an open hunger strike for 58 days and even stopped drinking water, as a form of protest against his “arbitrary” detention by Israel.

Despite the sentence, it remained unclear whether Adnan suspended his open hunger strike or not.

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan has been sentenced by an Israeli military court to a year in jail, back dated to 11 December, 2017. Adnan has been on hunger strike since 2 September, protesting his detention without charge.https://t.co/yfgTsOu5c1https://t.co/wQk8tEk9LY — Ben White (@benabyad) October 29, 2018

The prisoners’ rights group Muhjat al-Quds Foundation said that Adnan started his open hunger strike on September 2, demanding his immediate release.

Since Adnan began his hunger strike, Israeli authorities have imposed harsh measures, such as isolation, no visitations, and being transferred from one detention center to another.

Adnan, from the Arraba town in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, has previously gone through two major hunger strikes, one was a 66-day long hunger strike in 2012 and another 55-day long in 2015, protesting his administrative detention. However, Adnan is not currently being held in administrative detention.

Israeli forces had detained Adnan on December 11, 2017, accusing him of incitement.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)