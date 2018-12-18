Israel Sentences Palestinian Boy to 35 Years in Jail

An Israeli military court yesterday sentenced 17-year-old boy Palestinian, Ayham Sabbah, to 35 years in prison and fined him one million shekels ($0.27 million), Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ayham was charged over an alleged stabbing attempt which was said to have taken place in 2016.

He was arrested because he had nailcutter

At the time, both he and Omar Al-Rimawi were arrested aged only 14 years old. Both were shot and seriously wounded. Omar later succumbed to his wounds while Ayham survived.

Both were accused of attacking Jewish settlers at a supermarket in the occupied West Bank.

The PLO’s Prisoners Commission criticized the harsh sentence, which was passed by the Israeli military court at Ofer, near Ramallah, describing it as unfair.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)