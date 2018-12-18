Israel Sentences Palestinian Boy to 35 Years in Jail

December 18, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Ayham Sabbah, 17, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli military court yesterday sentenced 17-year-old boy Palestinian, Ayham Sabbah, to 35 years in prison and fined him one million shekels ($0.27 million), Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ayham was charged over an alleged stabbing attempt which was said to have taken place in 2016.

At the time, both he and Omar Al-Rimawi were arrested aged only 14 years old. Both were shot and seriously wounded. Omar later succumbed to his wounds while Ayham survived.

Both were accused of attacking Jewish settlers at a supermarket in the occupied West Bank.

The PLO’s Prisoners Commission criticized the harsh sentence, which was passed by the Israeli military court at Ofer, near Ramallah, describing it as unfair.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.