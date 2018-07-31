Israel Sentences Palestinian Student Activist to Jail

The Israeli Salem military court yesterday sentenced Palestinian student, Ola Marshoud, to seven months in jail after finding her guilty of participation in anti-Israel student protests.

Israeli occupation court sentenced the Palestinian girl #OlaMarshoud to 7 months in addition to pay a fine . pic.twitter.com/5JXhYwVZkt — alQuds (@palestine_bs) July 31, 2018

The 21-year-old from the Balata refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus was arrested in March after summoning her for interrogation at the Hawwara army camp. She was later transferred to the Peta Tikva interrogation center.

Marshoud, a student at the Faculty of Information at An-Najah University, lives in Nablus with her sister and brother while the rest of her family reside in Saudi Arabia.

