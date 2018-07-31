Israel Sentences Palestinian Student Activist to Jail

July 31, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Ola Marshoud is one of the Palestinian Students arrested in 2018. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli Salem military court yesterday sentenced Palestinian student, Ola Marshoud, to seven months in jail after finding her guilty of participation in anti-Israel student protests.

The 21-year-old from the Balata refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus was arrested in March after summoning her for interrogation at the Hawwara army camp. She was later transferred to the Peta Tikva interrogation center.

Israeli Court Extends the Arrest of Ola Marshoud

Marshoud, a student at the Faculty of Information at An-Najah University, lives in Nablus with her sister and brother while the rest of her family reside in Saudi Arabia.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.