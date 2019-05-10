Israel Sets up Fake Eurovision Boycott Page to Counter BDS Campaign

Sporting the URL boycotteurovision.net, Israel’s PR website masquerades as part of a campaign to boycott the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv but actually features pro-Israel narrative.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement aims to financially pressure Israel into improving treatment of Palestinians.

However, according to a new website promoted via ads on Google, it now stands for how Israel is “beautiful, diverse, sensational.”

‘Beautiful Diverse Sensational’: Israel sets up fake Eurovision boycott page to counter BDS pic.twitter.com/MGZQMEfJ6m — Charlie Love (@thegulley) May 10, 2019

Despite the deceptive URL and the fact that the page doesn’t identify itself as run by the Israeli government, Tel Aviv’s PR ministry confirmed to Reuters that they were behind the campaign.

Gilad Erdan (Minister of Strategic Affairs) said that the ads and website “show Israel as it really is, a diverse, beautiful and sensational place, while at the same time, successfully dispelling the lies BDS spreads.”

Meanwhile, with less than a week to go before the Eurovision takes place in Tel Aviv, the actual BDS movement has been ramping up its efforts to encourage people to snub the competition. They were none too pleased with the Israeli government’s latest counter-measure.

Alia Malak, of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), said:

“After its theft of Palestinian land and culture, Israel is now trying to appropriate a symbol of our nonviolent resistance.”

Douze Points for #BDS and ‘Palestine – You’re a Vision’ from former Eurovision host Mike Murphy! Palestine – You’re a Vision takes place in the Ringside Bar or the National Stadium on May 18 (ticket link in bio)#BoycottEurovision2019 #Eurovision#legend #Palestine pic.twitter.com/DafJ7ps35y — PalFest Ireland (@PalFestIreland) May 9, 2019

The music contest has been politicized a number of times.

Last year’s winner, Israel’s Netta Barzilai, yelled out “Next time in Jerusalem!” after receiving the trophy for her spirited chicken-themed song ‘Toy’.

The statement was seen as controversial given that not even the US had yet recognized Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

