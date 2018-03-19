Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinians in the West Bank (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
On Sunday, an Israeli settler from Havat Mor violently unleashed his dog on a Palestinian shepherd and his sheep in the occupied South Hebron Hills.
There is a long history of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, often met with support from the Israeli army.
An Israeli settler from Havat Mor can be seen violently unleashing his dog on a Palestinian shepherd and his sheep in the occupied South Hebron Hills. There is a long history of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, often met by silence or outright support from the Israeli army. [YouTube@guybo111] – – – – – – #palestine #westbank #hebron #israel #animalsrights #animals #dog #sheep #shepherd #فلسطين
In the village of Hezma, Israeli settlers vandalized several Palestinian cars and sprayed hate slogans on the walls. Outpost residents have taken many violent actions over the years in order to drive farmers away from their lands.
🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli colonists vandalize number of Palestinian cars and spray hate slogans on the walls in the village of Hezma last night . . مستوطنون يعطبون إطارات عدد من سيارات المواطنين في بلدة حزما شمال شرق القدس المحتلة، ويخطون شعارات عنصرية على جدران بيوت البلدة، فجر اليوم . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Dün gece Hezma bölgesinde, israilli sömürgeci yerleşimciler (!) Filistinlilere ait birkaç araca zarar verdiler; duvarlara ve araçlara ırkçı sloganlar yazdılar!
Jewish settlers’s aim by these acts of violence is to drive Palestinians away from their lands and villages.
(PC, Social Media)
