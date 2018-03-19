Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinians in the West Bank (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday, an Israeli settler from Havat Mor violently unleashed his dog on a Palestinian shepherd and his sheep in the occupied South Hebron Hills.

There is a long history of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, often met with support from the Israeli army.

In the village of Hezma, Israeli settlers vandalized several Palestinian cars and sprayed hate slogans on the walls. Outpost residents have taken many violent actions over the years in order to drive farmers away from their lands.

Jewish settlers’s aim by these acts of violence is to drive Palestinians away from their lands and villages.

(PC, Social Media)