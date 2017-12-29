Israel Shoots over One Hundred in Gaza during Friday Demonstrations (VIDEO)

More than 100 Palestinians were shot by occupation forces in the besieged Gaza Strip today during demonstrations against US President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

Israeli Forces Use Live Ammunition and Teargas to Disperse Protestors in Gaza on 4th Friday of Rage – Five Protestors Injured 😢https://t.co/YKgvKkYfQ1 — INFJ 🏹 (@gramschapel) December 29, 2017

Demonstrations are continuing along the Gaza-Israel border with ambulances still bringing the injured to hospital for treatment.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to formally recognize a united Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plans to move the American embassy to the occupied city. The decision was severely condemned by numerous countries around the world. It has also sparked angry demonstrations across the occupied Palestinian territories and in several Muslim countries.

#Israeli tanks and aircraft hit the #Gaza Strip on Friday after rocket fire from the #Palestinian enclave targeted a southern community, the army and Palestinian sources said.

Read more: https://t.co/5WLNSqigtR pic.twitter.com/ZMFEJDExGe — Daily Times (@dailytimespak) December 29, 2017

Israel has cracked down on protesters arresting more than 600 since Trump announced his decision. It has also targeted journalists who have been highlighting its heavy-handed response to unarmed protesters.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)