Israel Shuts Down Bookstore in Bethlehem, Raids Camp

Sep 25 2017 / 3:05 pm
Bethlehem Skyline. (Photo: Alternet)

Israeli forces on Monday shut down a bookstore in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, during a raid of the camp, according to Palestinian security sources.

No reason was given for closing the bookstore, which is effective for three weeks.

The order to close the bookstore came after an army force raided the camp and broke into some homes, said the sources.

Residents clashed with the raiding force during which the soldiers used acoustic grenades and teargas canisters to quell the protest.

A number of people suffered from inhaling teargas.

One camp resident was also severely beaten by soldiers and required hospitalization.

Israel has recently been closing down bookstores, printing shops and media offices in the occupied territories on allegation of selling, printing or broadcasting what it claims were “inciting” material.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

