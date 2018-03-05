Israel Soldiers Use Palestinian Family’s Car as ‘Shield’ (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers raiding the West Bank city of Hebron. (Photo: Oren Ziv, Activestills.org, file)

Israeli occupation forces have been captured on film commandeering a Palestinian family car to use as a “shield”, during confrontations in occupied Hebron last month.

The incident on February 16 took place in the context of a settlers’ march in Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank, prompting protests by Palestinians which were suppressed by Israeli forces.

As recorded by Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Palestinian father Hani Al-Ja’bri was driving home from Friday prayers with his four sons aged 4-13 when Israeli soldiers forced him to drive into a street where there were confrontations with Palestinian youth.

The soldiers then demanded he park the car, seized his keys, and forced the man and his four children out of the car so that it could be used “to shield the soldiers”.

Issam Al-Ja’bri, 13, told B’Tselem:

“The soldiers shouted at my father to drive the car onto a-Shalala Street. I was worried sick that something would happen to my dad.”

B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights, recently released a photo-blog post, illustrating the routine of occupation that is Palestinian daily reality.

