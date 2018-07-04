Israel Soldiers Shot Unarmed Palestinian Youth as He Fled

July 4, 2018 Blog, News
Friends mourn 21-year-old Ezzadin Tamimi, who was shot by an Israeli soldier in Nabi Saleh on June 6. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli soldier who killed Ezzadin Tamimi during a raid on Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank on June 6, shot the unarmed youth in the back as he fled, a B’Tselem investigation found.

On the morning in question, two Israeli military troop transport vehicles and a jeep drove into Nabi Saleh, with one vehicle stopping near a gas station and some ten soldiers disembarking to conduct an arrest raid – a frequent occurrence in Palestinian communities.

Shortly after, two village residents – including Tamimi – approached the area to throw stones at the occupation forces, hiding behind stores some 15-20 meters from the army vehicle.

After throwing stones at the soldiers, the two youths fled. B’Tselem’s investigation found that Israeli soldiers then opened fire from a distance of around 45 meters, shooting Tamimi in the back.

The human rights NGO further noted that the soldiers delayed evacuating Tamimi for some ten minutes, during which time he was not given medical treatment.

Later that day, Tamimi’s funeral procession left the hospital in Ramallah, where his body had been taken, and headed toward Nabi Saleh. On the way, B’Tselem described, Israeli occupation forces held up the procession for about half an hour and attacked participants.

Despite the fact that the shooting was contrary even to the military’s open-fire regulations, B’Tselem said it does not expect any accountability for the killing.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

