Israel Stops Jerusalem Students Reaching School

Israeli forces yesterday obstructed Palestinian students as they traveled to their school in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, Jordan’s Assabeel newspaper reported.

The Palestinian students in Silwan attend a school located to the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli occupation forces set up several flying checkpoints along their route.

Israeli settler colonialism has no space or patience for educated Palestinians, who know and fight for their rights and freedom, thus the constant targeting of Palestinian students, universities and schools | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/TWReaIxUbR pic.twitter.com/ru2S5F0lvT — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) October 29, 2018

Wadi Al-Hilwa Information Centre said that the Israeli occupation forces forced the Palestinian students to disembark from their school bus to be inspected.

This, according to the information center, caused a traffic jam and massive delays to students and workers using the road.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)