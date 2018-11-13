Israel Stops Jerusalem Students Reaching School

November 13, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Army routinely raids Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli forces yesterday obstructed Palestinian students as they traveled to their school in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, Jordan’s Assabeel newspaper reported.

The Palestinian students in Silwan attend a school located to the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli occupation forces set up several flying checkpoints along their route.

Wadi Al-Hilwa Information Centre said that the Israeli occupation forces forced the Palestinian students to disembark from their school bus to be inspected.

This, according to the information center, caused a traffic jam and massive delays to students and workers using the road.

