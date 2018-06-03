Israel Strikes 15 Military Targets in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli Air Force jets have launched a series of strikes on Gaza, allegedly destroying several of Hamas’ arms depots and manufacturing facilities, in response to projectiles fired against Israel.

The Israeli Army announced that it had attacked an additional five targets inside a compound allegedly belonging to the Hamas “naval force” inside Gaza, which has been under a total land and sea blockade since 2007.

At least four mortar shells were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israeli territory earlier on Saturday. One of the shells failed to reach Israeli territory and landed on the Gaza side of the border, while three were allegedly intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system.

No one was injured in the incident, which came just days after a major escalation of tensions.

Israeli authorities have reiterated that they hold Hamas ultimately responsible for all events that transpire in the Gaza Strip, and accused the group of attempting to “turn the area next to the security fence into a violent zone.”

On Friday, the weekly Great March of Return demonstrations once again turned violent, with at least 40 people injured by gunfire – and a young Palestinian paramedic killed while trying to help wounded activists at the Gaza border.

Facing international criticism for targeting medical workers, Israel promised to probe the incident, but once again shifted the blame on Hamas, accusing the group of inciting civilians and using them as human shields.

Rejecting the accusation of using excessive force against the protests, in which over 120 people were killed and thousands injured since March 30, Israeli officials have repeatedly claimed their right to protect the border using all means necessary.

