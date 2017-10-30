Israel Strikes Gaza Tunnel: Six Palestinians Killed, Nine Injured, More Missing

At least six Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strike. (Photo: Hassan Islih, via Social Media)

An Israeli strike on a tunnel in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip on Monday led to the deaths of at least six Palestinians and the injuring of nine. Three of them in critical condition, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said the number could rise significantly due to the large number of people still missing in the tunnel that was turned into rubble.

Reports said Israel pounded the tunnel that was being dug east of Khan Yunis with missiles, claiming that they believed the tunnel was leading to its territory.

Photo of Islamic Jihad commander, Arafat Murshed, who martyred in the israeli strike. pic.twitter.com/hr2oSsxjqZ — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) October 30, 2017

Among those killed was Arafat Abu Murshid, the commander of Al-Quds Brigades in the central area of the Gaza Strip.

Medical reports in Gaza said the three who were critically wounded had suffered from poisonous gas inhalation, apparently fired by the Israeli air force.

The attack came as Hamas, was getting ready to turn over power of the coastal enclave to the Palestinian government under Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)