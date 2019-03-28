Israel Strikes Northern Aleppo city, Damages Materials Only

The Syrian army on Wednesday intercepted several missiles that were fired by Israeli jets during raids on an industrial zone in the northern city of Aleppo with damage to materials only, state television said, Reuters reports.

An army statement said.

“The Israeli aggression targeted some positions in Sheikh Najar industrial zone and a number of enemy missiles were brought down.”

Israel, which considers Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past few years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Hezbollah.

#Syria: video showing aftermath of #Israel|i airstrike tonight on ammo depot in Sheikh Najar Industrial district (E. #Aleppo). https://t.co/jwPpaWK0iL pic.twitter.com/FXlLRPTDop — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) March 27, 2019

With an election approaching, Israel’s government has increased its attacks in Syria and has also taken a tougher stance towards Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.