Israel Strikes Northern Aleppo city, Damages Materials Only

March 28, 2019 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli jets bomb an industrial zone in the northern city of Aleppo. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Syrian army on Wednesday intercepted several missiles that were fired by Israeli jets during raids on an industrial zone in the northern city of Aleppo with damage to materials only, state television said, Reuters reports.

An army statement said.

“The Israeli aggression targeted some positions in Sheikh Najar industrial zone and a number of enemy missiles were brought down.”

Israel, which considers Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past few years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Hezbollah.

With an election approaching, Israel’s government has increased its attacks in Syria and has also taken a tougher stance towards Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.