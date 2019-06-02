Israel Strikes Syrian Targets near Occupied Golan Heights (VIDEO)

Israel has attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s state-run media reported.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack that took place early on Sunday in a series of tweets, saying it was in response to two rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon late on Saturday. One of the rockets landed in Israel but no damage or injuries were reported.

Israel says airstrikes target military sites in Syria after rockets fired at Golan Heights; Syrians report three soldiers killedhttps://t.co/GdqGORE9dj — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 2, 2019

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the Israeli attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They also caused material damage, it said.

The Israeli military said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.

SYRIA: IDF bombed several military targets belonging to the Syrian army, including two artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts on the Golan Heights, and an SA-2 air defense battery, in response to two missiles that were fired towards #Israel. pic.twitter.com/5pKNwp80gN — Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) June 2, 2019

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of air raids in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran’s allies.

Last week, Israeli aircraft hit a Syrian military post after the army said an anti-aircraft missile was fired at one of its fighter jets. Syrian media said a soldier was killed in that attack.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)