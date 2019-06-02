Israel Strikes Syrian Targets near Occupied Golan Heights (VIDEO)

Israel has attacked Syrian military positions in the country's south, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel has attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s state-run media reported.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack that took place early on Sunday in a series of tweets, saying it was in response to two rockets fired from Syria at Mount Hermon late on Saturday. One of the rockets landed in Israel but no damage or injuries were reported. 

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the Israeli attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They also caused material damage, it said.

The Israeli military said the targets included two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of air raids in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran’s allies.

Last week, Israeli aircraft hit a Syrian military post after the army said an anti-aircraft missile was fired at one of its fighter jets. Syrian media said a soldier was killed in that attack.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

