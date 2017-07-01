Israel Suspends Family Visits for Hamas-Affiliated Prisoners

Girls hold photos of deceased prisoners who are still being held in Israeli prisons. (Photo: Maan)

The Hamas movement said on Thursday that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) had decided to suspend family visitations for Hamas-affiliated prisoners from the besieged Gaza Strip.

A committee of Hamas-affiliated prisoners detained by Israel said the decision, which it said was effective until further notice, was considered by the Palestinian movement to be a “declaration of war” against Hamas.

The group added in its statement that it would respond to the Israeli decision, without elaborating.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, some 6,200 Palestinians, 320 of whom were Gaza residents with different political affiliations, were imprisoned by Israel as of May.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)