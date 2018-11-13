Israel Suspends Gaza Truce Talk

A senior Israeli political source said the government had suspended contacts with Egypt and the United Nations regarding a truce with the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media, including Channel 10, quoted a senior political source, who it did not identify, as saying that Tel Aviv “has no contacts with Egypt and the United Nations on the ceasefire in Gaza”.

AS the Egyptian brokered truce talks between Israel & Hamas falter – violence flares up on both sides pic.twitter.com/LcksS9nhpL — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) November 13, 2018

The announcement came at the height of the Israeli cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yesterday, UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov said in a tweet that the United Nations “is working closely with Egypt and the concerned parties to ensure that Gaza is pulled from the brink.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)