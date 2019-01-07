Israel Suspends Qatar Fund Transfer to Gaza

January 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Destroyed buildings in Gaza as a result of a previous Israeli war on the impoverished and besieged Strip. (Photo: AJE, Wikimedia Commons, file)

Israel suspended a funds transfer from Qatar to Palestinian employees in the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli TV Channel 20 reported today.

According to the Israeli TV, the government claims that freezing the payment came in response to the firing of rockets from Gaza towards Ashkelon.

Former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said:

“It is shameful that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had recognized that Israel cannot fund terror against itself.”

He added:

“I hope that this decision is not related to the elections and that we will not see Netanyahu renew the flow of money to Hamas after April 9.”

The extremist right winger continued:

 “Anyway, we have to make it clear that the siege will not be facilitated before the release of our soldiers and settlers.”

Lieberman resigned from his position as Israel’s defence minister in November following a disagreement over a recently-signed ceasefire with Gaza.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

