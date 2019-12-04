Israel Targets Economic Activities of International Anti-Occupation Activists

December 4, 2019 News
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: File)

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday signed an executive military order targeting the economic activities of those Tel Aviv considers “terrorists” abroad, local media reported.

In the first such measure of its kind, Bennett plans to carry out “targeted economic eradication”.

According to Jewish Press, Bennett’s spokesman said:

“The Defence Minister’s order restricts the ability of a terror activist to use his assets and promote his financial interests as well as the interests of his terrorist organization in Israel and abroad, constituting an effective deterrent against terrorism.”

Jewish Press also reported that “this is part of the war against funding terrorism”.

Claimed “terrorists” will be added to an Israeli list which will be accessible to everyone, so that hundreds of “terrorist operatives from Hezbollah, Hamas, and other groups will be marked as such around the world.”

Forty-seven-year-old Palestinian lawyer Mohammed Jamil Hersh is the first to be affected by this order.

He was deported from Palestine in 1992 and sent to Lebanon due to his activist during the First Intifada. He now heads the Arab Organization for Human Rights in the UK.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

