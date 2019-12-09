Israel Threatens Hebron: Accept New Settlements or Lose More Land (VIDEO)

December 9, 2019 News, Slider, Videos
Israeli Defense Minister Bennett announced that a new settlement will be established in Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel has told the Palestinian municipality in Hebron (Al-Khalil) that it must agree to the construction of a new Jewish-only neighborhood or lose its right to the land.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett sent a letter on December 1 to the municipality of the Palestinian city, through the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, stating “If it failed to comply within 30 days, legal proceedings would be filed to lift its protected status.”

The plan, which was first proposed by the head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Lieberman, states that the Palestinian municipality must accept the demolition of the wholesale market, located in the Old City, and accept the construction of new – illegal – settlement homes for Jewish settlers.

Haaretz said that the plan would give the Palestinian municipality the right to maintain the ground floor of the new project to use as a market.

Haaretz reported Samer Shehadeh, who represents the municipality, saying:

“This letter is akin to a threat and an attempt to pressure the municipality to grant its consent to the move, but it will never happen.”

It also reported the Israeli NGO Peace Now saying: “The legal acrobatics have reached new heights when it comes to expanding the settlements.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

