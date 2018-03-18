Israel Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders in Next War

Israel has warned Hamas that any future war on the Gaza Strip would lead to the assassination of the movement’s leaders, Israeli Channel 2 reported.

Quoting unnamed sources the Israeli channel reported that the warning was conveyed via the senior Egyptian delegation which is currently visiting Gaza.

Israeli jets target Hamas potions in Gaza Striphttps://t.co/0qaIfFz3qc pic.twitter.com/mhc4YEokuW — Press TV (@PressTV) March 18, 2018

“The Egyptians have informed the movement that in any future escalation, Israel will strike back harshly and may reach the point of toppling the Hamas regime in Gaza. None of the Hamas leaders will be safe,” the sources said.

Israel's warplanes are hitting eastern & north Gaza with missiles exploding on farms & property #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/wr7ZbFop8G — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 18, 2018

“A senior Egyptian delegation conveyed a clear message to the Palestinians about the consequences of any new escalation in Gaza and according to this message, it is better for Hamas not to play with fire. This is the senior Egyptian intelligence delegation currently visiting Gaza which Arab media channels say aims to discuss the Palestinian internal reconciliation.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)