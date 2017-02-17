Israel Threatens to Attack Lebanon in Response to Nasrallah Statements

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: Al-Manar, file)

Israel’s minister of intelligence has threatened to “hit all of Lebanon” in the event that Hezbollah acts on its threats to bomb the Zionist state. “If Nasrallah dares to fire at the Israel homefront or at its national infrastructure, all of Lebanon will be hit,” warned Yisrael Katz.

The minister’s comments were made in response to statements made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Shia cleric called on Israel to dismantle the Dimona nuclear reactor and threatened to attack it.

“Hezbollah is serving Iranian interest and is willing to sacrifice Lebanon in order to serve these interests,” added Katz. He called for “debilitating sanctions” on Hezbollah that would paralyse its activities, as well as pressure on Iran to stop funding and supporting the organisation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)