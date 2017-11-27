Israel Threatens to Destroy Iran Facilities Near Syria Border

The occupied Golan Heights. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

A senior Israeli official yesterday confirmed that Israel has threatened to destroy all Iranian facilities and thwart any Iranian activity within 40 kilometers of the Syrian Golan Heights, Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper reported.

The unnamed official was commenting on indirect talks between the US, Russia and Iran on the establishment of a buffer zone between Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

Right but Afghanistan, and Iraq, Iran, Syria were not created by driving out native population. Israel was. Moreover it is a racist apartheid state.https://t.co/X2UA4Y01Dm — Zangi Ahmed (@A_Zangi) November 27, 2017

According to the official, Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad conveyed a message to Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, through Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he said that Damascus is ready to negotiate a demilitarized zone of up to 40 kilometers from the border in the Golan Heights and grant Kurds and Druze autonomy as part of a comprehensive agreement between the two countries only if Israel does not work to remove his regime from power.

After the visits, the official said, Putin contacted international players including Netanyahu who said that he would discuss Al-Assad’s proposal with Israeli security agencies while stressing the need to withdraw Hezbollah and Iranian forces from Syria.

Israel warns Assad against allowing Iran to establish itself in Syria https://t.co/VnVI4DkP9A — M.S. Mccright (@msmccright) November 27, 2017

He pointed out that Israel believes that the demographic changes that have taken place in Syria could be repeated in Lebanon in a way that could help reach a strategic peace in the region which could include Iran.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)