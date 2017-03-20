Israel Threatens to Destroy Syrian Air-defense Systems

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. (Photo: via Al Jazeera, Video grab)

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel would continue fighting arms smuggling from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Quds Press reported on yesterday.

He said: “The next time the Syrians use their air defense systems against our planes we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation.”

The Israeli radio said that Lieberman’s warnings were made during his visit to the military base of Tel HaShomer and came after the Syrians had launched an anti-aircraft missile at the Israeli jet which carried out airstrikes against targets in Syria on Friday.

OoooWeee, Look what's underneath this hood: Israel jet helping ISIS, gets shot down…. https://t.co/buiRvzXSl4 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) March 17, 2017

Lieberman also said: “Israel has no interest in intervening in the Syrian civil war or in the war against President Bashar al-Assad, nor in clashing with Russia there. Our basic problem is the movement of sophisticated weaponry from Syria to Lebanon.”

He continued: “Every time there is an attempt to smuggle weapons from Syria to Lebanon, we will move to undermine it. On this there will be no compromise.”

Israel does not usually confirm or deny individual raids, but this time alarm sirens in the Jordan Valley were activated when Israel launched its ‘Arrow’ rocket in an attempt to intercept a Syrian anti-aircraft missile.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)