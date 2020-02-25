Israel Threatens Widescale Military Operation in Gaza

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said yesterday that Israel is close to carrying out a widescale military operation in Gaza, Israeli media reported.

Erdan told the Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan that the Israeli government is “closer than ever to a decision to launch a large-scale operation” in the Gaza Strip.

“It is not interesting to take such a decision one week before the elections, but it must be approved by the cabinet and the prime minister as soon as possible,” he added.

His remarks came amidst tension between Israel and Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza after Israeli occupation forces killed and then used a bulldozer to drag away the body of a Palestinian man.

Meanwhile, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told a local radio station that the “preparations for a war with Gaza were already completed during the last six months of the last year.”

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)