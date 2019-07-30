Israel to Build 6,000 New Settlement Units

Israeli authorities approved the construction of hundreds of new settler units in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israel’s Security Cabinet has been discussing a plan to approve 6,000 settlement units in “Area C” of the occupied Palestinian territories, Haaretz reported today.

According to the Israeli public broadcasting corporation Kan, it was “unclear whether the plans for construction would be for new units or to legalize existing illegal structures.”

Haaretz also reported sources familiar with the matter saying that the plan was initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sources also said that the initiative included building 700 Palestinian housing units in return for building “the 6,000 Jewish settlement units which are currently in the process of approval.”

Both the Jewish and Palestinian units are planned to be built in parts of Area C in the occupied West Bank, which is under the military and administrative control of the Israeli occupation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

