Israel to Build 6,000 New Settlement Units

Israel’s Security Cabinet has been discussing a plan to approve 6,000 settlement units in “Area C” of the occupied Palestinian territories, Haaretz reported today.

According to the Israeli public broadcasting corporation Kan, it was “unclear whether the plans for construction would be for new units or to legalize existing illegal structures.”

The UN says Israel has moved ahead with 6,000 illegal settlement homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since March. It says it is the biggest settlement advancement in 2 years and a "flagrant violation of international law." pic.twitter.com/WWcwBcbqqA — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 21, 2019

Haaretz also reported sources familiar with the matter saying that the plan was initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sources also said that the initiative included building 700 Palestinian housing units in return for building “the 6,000 Jewish settlement units which are currently in the process of approval.”

#US Middle East #peace envoy Jason Greenblatt in an interview broadcast on #American TV on Wednesday: *calls #Israel the victim in the conflict with #Palestine

*doesn't like the term "settlements", prefers "neighborhoods" for more laughs, plz visit:https://t.co/4ybWZ09Ooy — Amina Sadiq (@AminaSadiq9) July 18, 2019

Both the Jewish and Palestinian units are planned to be built in parts of Area C in the occupied West Bank, which is under the military and administrative control of the Israeli occupation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)