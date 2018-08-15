Israel to Build Military Colleges on Palestinian Land in Jerusalem

Israel’s Jerusalem Municipality’s Planning and Construction Committee has approved a plan to build military colleges on Palestinian land located in Ein Karem village, southwest of the holy city, Safa reported yesterday.

The Planning and Construction Committee of the Israeli occupation municipality in the occupied City of Jerusalem has ratified a plan to build military colleges on Palestinian land located in the village of Ein Karem. — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) August 14, 2018

According to the news site, the Israeli Broadcasting Committee said that the plan was approved despite strong opposition by the Franciscan Church and its followers who fear the construction will drown Mary’s Spring, which is a holy site for Christians.

The Visitation Church in Ein Karem in Jerusalem, the birthplace of John the Baptist. pic.twitter.com/cjoREmnsCW — Shroudie (@ShroudandTilma) July 22, 2018

Ein Karem is one of the biggest and most important villages in Jerusalem. It lies along the highway that connects Jerusalem with Yaffa. Palestinians who inhabited the village were forced out of their homes during the 1948 Nakba.

Occupation forces continue to target Islamic and Christian sites in the occupied Palestinian lands through land expropriation and allocating areas as “military zones”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)