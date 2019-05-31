Israel to Build New Settlement Units in East Jerusalem

May 31, 2019
Illegal Jewish settlement near Jerusalem. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

The Israeli government has announced plans to build 805 new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli website has reported, according to Anadolu Agency. 

Israel’s Housing Ministry on Thursday announced tenders for the construction of the new housing units in the Jewish-only Ramot and Pisgat Ze’ev settlements, according to the pro-settler Arutz Sheva7 website.

The announcement reportedly coincided with a meeting in Jerusalem between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s top advisor, who arrived in Israel Wednesday as part of a wider tour of the region.

Kushner’s tour is intended to promote the so-called “Deal of the Century”, a backchannel US Middle East peace plan details of which have yet to be made public.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

