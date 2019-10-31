Israel to Build Waste-to-Energy Plant in Illegal West Bank Settlement

The illegal Jewish settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, in the Central West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation authorities are set to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Ma’ale Adumim, a major illegal settlement in the central West Bank, according to human rights NGO B’Tselem, “unlawfully exploiting Palestinian territory for its own needs”.

Earlier this month, the Israeli government issued a tender for the establishment of the plant, at an estimated cost of some one billion shekels ($284 million).

B’Tselem noted that while such a development appears “ecologically positive”, building the plant in the West Bank is a violation of “the prohibition in international law on exploiting resources in an occupied territory for the benefit of the occupying power”.

Furthermore, the human rights group added, “if established, the plant will be built without taking the Palestinian population of the West Bank and its views on the matter into account.”

The occupied Palestinian population “are the ones to pay the price for this environmental damage, even though they were never asked their opinion on the matter and although, as a population under occupation, they have no political power and no real ability to resist,” the NGO added.

