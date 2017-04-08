Israel to Close West Bank Checkpoints for ‘Passover’

Apr 8 2017 / 8:46 am
Taybeh checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Mondoweiss, file)

Israel will seal off checkpoints and crossing from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip for a week starting Monday in preparation for the Jewish festival of Passover, the Israeli occupation army announced today.

The closure will come into effect at midnight on Monday and continue until midnight on Monday April 17.

Only Palestinians with “humanitarian medical and exceptional cases” will be allowed through the crossings during this time.

Israel regularly shuts off the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip stopping Palestinians from entering or exiting the areas. This causes particular harm to the thousands of Palestinians who legally work in Israel every day.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 8 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors