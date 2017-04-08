Israel to Close West Bank Checkpoints for ‘Passover’

Taybeh checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Mondoweiss, file)

Israel will seal off checkpoints and crossing from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip for a week starting Monday in preparation for the Jewish festival of Passover, the Israeli occupation army announced today.

The closure will come into effect at midnight on Monday and continue until midnight on Monday April 17.

Only Palestinians with “humanitarian medical and exceptional cases” will be allowed through the crossings during this time.

Israel is closing off all points of access in & out of Gaza & the West Bank for the holidays #ApartheidIsrael #BDS https://t.co/BOMqbgsDAN — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 7, 2017

Israel regularly shuts off the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip stopping Palestinians from entering or exiting the areas. This causes particular harm to the thousands of Palestinians who legally work in Israel every day.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)