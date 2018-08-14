Israel to Confiscate Private Palestinian Land in Einabous, Nablus (VIDEO)

Israeli forces have begun leveling land in a village in the occupied West Bank in preparation to expand a nearby illegal settlement.

Israeli forces armed with machinery invaded the Palestinian village of Einabous, south of the occupied city of Nablus on Tuesday, and began to raze lands owned by a Palestinian civilian to expand the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, which is notorious for being the largest settlement in the area.

Israel is using tourism and infrastructure projects in order to legitimize its illegal Jewish-only settlements in Jerusalem and the West Bank and erase the Palestinian culture, warned an EU report leaked to The Guardian Thursday. https://t.co/PEnHAN8o7C — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 2, 2018

Ghassan Daghlas, Palestinian Authority official who monitors Israel’s illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, said the land was owned by Hashim Mustafa Al’an.

The village of Einabous has been targeted by settlers for arson attacks for some months pending to the expansion, according to Bethlehem based Ma’an News Agency.

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian youths who were protesting against the ongoing construction of illegal Jewish settlements near the city of Nablus on the West Bank pic.twitter.com/qlD6gglIYD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 29, 2018

In May, Israel announced its plan to confiscate 1,500 square meters of land from Palestinians in the village of Huwwara, to the south of Nablus.

At the time, Daghlas said the Israeli army announced to take over the land to supplement the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar.

A herd of settlers from the illegal Yitzhar Settlement attacked Palestinian houses & vehicles in the village of Asira al-Qibliya in occupied #Nablus under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces#Terrorism#GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني#IsraeliCrimes #ICC4Israel pic.twitter.com/8C9yokpimd — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) July 17, 2018

In February last year, the Israeli Knesset passed a controversial law that would legalize the annexation of land privately-owned by Palestinians to benefit Israeli settlement enterprise in the occupied territories.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, committing various crimes against Palestinian civilians.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

600,000 Jewish settlers are estimated to be living in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. In the occupied territories, Israelis are a law unto themselves. Abu Fadi ran a quarry on land until Israeli soldiers told him to shut it down because it was too close to a Jewish settlement pic.twitter.com/ufkOGhmhvv — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 20, 2018

Along with stealing land, occupying Israeli forces and settlers routinely torment Palestinians.

The corpse of a man from Nablus was recently held for three months before he was allowed to be laid to rest in July.

Mohammed Abdulkarim Marshoud a 30-year-old father of four died after a settler shot him in the head in April at the illegal settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

The settler who killed him alleged that he was about to be attacked by Marshoud with a screwdriver. Initially, the Israeli army said he was about to attack the settler with a knife but later retracted the statement.

YOUNG MAN WOUNDED ON SUNDAY BY ILLEGAL ISRAELI SETTLER DIES 30-year-old Mohamed Marshoud, who was shot by an illegal Israeli settler near the illegal Israeli colony of Maaleh Adumim yesterday Sunday April 8th, has died….

to be continue… pic.twitter.com/GufifjJSYU — india support for free Palestine!🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪 (@Imtiyazmakrani4) April 10, 2018

After his death, Marshoud’s family told The New Arab that they were not informed when Israel would hand over his corpse for burial.

The Israeli police held the corpse for more than three months before returning it to the family for a burial at his hometown in Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)