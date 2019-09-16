Israel to Cut Electricity Supply in Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jericho

The Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JEDCO) has confirmed today that it has received its third warning from the Israeli Electric Corporation that it will begin cutting electricity to the Palestinian West Bank cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Jericho within the coming week.

The Chairman and CEO of the JEDCO, Hisham Al-Omari said that the Israeli electricity supplier will cut the supply to Ramallah on September 22, from 10 am to midday. The power cut will affect the Palestinians living in numerous villages and towns around the main West Bank cities. On September 23, Ramallah and Jericho and more surrounding areas will have their electricity cut between midday and 2 pm.

Al-Omari apologized for the measures which are, he explained, beyond the control of his company. He pointed out that power cuts will have a serious effect on living conditions in the occupied West Bank, covering all aspects of life, including education, healthcare, telecommunications, and business.

He urged international human rights organizations to intervene immediately to put pressure on Israel to cancel its proposed measures against the Palestinian territories.

Israel’s imposition of power cuts will be just one aspect of its overwhelming control of the Palestinian population.

Another major resource which has faced Israeli supply restrictions is freshwater. The Gaza Strip, in particular, has suffered from a shortage of clean water and is reliant on supplies coming from Israel.

During the many bombardments that Israel has inflicted on Gaza, the enclave’s water system and pipe network have been damaged, and the Palestinians in the territory have been banned from importing the necessary materials to effect repairs, with disastrous results for healthcare provision, in particular.

