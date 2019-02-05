Israel to Deduct Stipends for Palestinian Prisoners from PA Tax Money

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: File)

The Israeli Diplomatic-Security ‘Cabinet’ is expected to approve a major cut to the tax revenues Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The amount the PA pays as stipends to the families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned by Israel will be deducted from the money Israel hands over to the PA, within two weeks.

Israel Hayom news site reported that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has been assiduously collecting figures to determine the exact amount the PA pays out in “terror salaries,” for some weeks.

The Israeli Ministry of Finance will reportedly carry out the deduction after a report on the “salaries” is presented.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

