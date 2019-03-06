Israel to Demolish Family Home of Palestinian Prisoner

In addition to IDs revocations, Israel adopts a policy of house demolitions. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces raided the family home of Palestinian prisoner Arafat Irfaiya, accused of killing a Jewish settler, on Wednesday morning, and delivered the family a demolish order for their home in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli forces had previously taken measurements of Irfaiya’s family home in preparation for demolition.

Last month, Israeli forces detained Irfaiya on suspicions of killing Jewish settler Ori Ansbacher, who was found dead in a forest between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the al-Walaja village in the occupied West Bank.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

