Israel to Demolish Jerusalem Mosque

Apr 20 2017 / 5:33 am
Israeli demolition order of the Abdullah Al-Sanawi Mosque in Silwan. (Photo: MEMO)

Israeli forces in occupied Jerusalem this week ordered the demolition of the Abdullah Al-Sanawi Mosque in Silwan, under the pretext that it was built without the impossible to obtain building permit.

A member of the Committee for the Defense of Silwan, Fakhri Abu Diab, said in a statement that the mosque was built several years ago on Waqf land using donations from the people to serve 4,000 residents of the Deir Al-Sunna neighborhood which isn’t served by a mosque as authorities failed to issue building permits for one.

He pointed out that the Abdullah Al-Sanawi Mosque is one of six mosques threatened with demolition in the town.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

