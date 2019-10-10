Israel to Demolish Palestinian Structures near Jerusalem

Israeli authorities today issued demolition orders against two tents and a shed in al-Muntar area of al-Sawahreh, to the east of occupied Jerusalem.

Younes Jaafar, an activist, told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the area and handed the order to remove a tent set up by activists to protest the construction of an illegal Jewish settlement outpost planned in the same area.

Amnesty International: Israel's demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international law. — Reem Lafe Abo Arar (@Reem_Lafe) August 2, 2019

He said that another resident of al-Muntar was told by the Israeli army that the tent he has set up as a residence for his family is going to be demolished.

Additionally, a shed owner was also given a notice of demolition.

Israeli forces demolished last month the sit-in tent set up by activists and al-Sawahreh residents in protest against the establishment of a new outpost on the eastern side of al-Muntar area, which they later rebuilt and is now under threat of another demolition.

