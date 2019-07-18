Israel to Demolish Residential Buildings near Jerusalem

Israeli forces today took measurements of 16 Palestinian residential buildings slated for demolition in Wadi al-Hummus neighborhood, located on the edge of Sur Baher, southeast of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Head of the Wadi al-Hummus Committee Hamada Hamada told WAFA that Israeli forces along with staff from the so-called Israeli municipality took measurements of the 16 buildings, which comprise of 100 apartments, in preparation to demolish them as was confirmed one of the owners Mohammed Abu Tair.

International and local officials fear that if Israel carries out planned demolitions in the East Jerusalem neighborhood Sur Bahir it could pave the way for the destruction of hundreds of homes in PA-controlled areas of the West Bank. https://t.co/Tj5QFzLkuH — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) July 18, 2019

This step, Hamada explained, came after the period given by Israeli authorities to the owners to demolish their apartments on their own came to an end today, thus the demolition will be carried out at any moment.

The owners are expected to pay exorbitant demolition fees as the Israeli authorities will carry out the demolition.

The Israeli high court has recently approved the demolition of the buildings, thus upholding military allegations that the buildings are “close to the Annexation Wall” and “pose a security threat” due to their proximity to the illegal wall.

EU concerned by pending Palestinian home demolitions near Jerusalem https://t.co/CYapwOpoMA — Filiz Ceneyir (@FilizCeneyir) July 17, 2019

Palestinian appeals to demolition orders are frequently dismissed by Israeli courts, which are in fact complicit in perpetuating the Israeli policies of forcible transfer and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The demolition is expected to have a disastrous effect on all other areas of the West Bank adjacent to Israel’s wall, putting these areas at a high risk of mass demolitions under security pretenses and putting the lives of Palestinians living in such areas at the risk of imminent forcible transfer.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)